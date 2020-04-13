from NER 41.1 (2020)

Subscribe today!

And suddenly, expectedly, mothers started

to reach their arms, fists to elbows, down

their children’s mouths and throats, into

the sugar-laden lining of the stomach.

Fathers did, too;

husbands their wives’

their husbands’ throats; sisters their brothers’

their mothers’; and my brothers even reached

into a man on the street with a paper crane.

We’d been told we would find some new

pleasure

there. We had a notion the insides held answers

to all our untenable questions. A teenager might

go missing for days, so her mother would plunge

down the tongues

of the kid’s friends; the missing

girl’s sister, alone in a bedroom, would choke

on her own crackling elbows, grasping for what

she might have forgotten.

Each time an arm

was pulled out of a mouth, it came coated:

In short, once inside, the limb made a cast

like a silicone mold

of whatever it touched:

Impressions like pink dish-washing gloves

made of blood, guts, and dinner

drew out

of the head like a yawn: The coating sloughed

whole off the arm, intact, peeled off as a swim

cap, thick as wax, and wriggling

with rubbery veins.

People would squeeze off these casts and leave

them, indiscriminately, anywhere.

They called

these the branch of an arm for their likenesses

to roots, to the trunks of young trees. Streets

were littered with branches.

In living rooms

people made shelves of the things. Having

been asked through the stomach

for answers

I myself grew a crop of unreachable questions.

I phoned Mother, told her I’d be coming home

soon

then got ahold of her spleen and found

nothing. I left her with those first little branches

dripping, inspected, and thrown on the eaves.

I branched out to others: my sister

whose roof

in Houston thatched casts of her, her husband’s

her little boys’ innards;

sequences of strangers

whose bare-naked knees ground my rug to its stitches

who entered through any obtainable hole

dropped

into me for answers and left empty-handed

the veins on their fingers in the cracks of my grin.

I reached out to the preacher but found only wafers

and prison-grade beef.

I littered the drippings

of politicians and recycled a stack of historians’

suppers.

Of late, I’ve been thinking around

the question of my sensitive lover’s insides.

I haven’t reached often

though I wouldn’t say

never (his fifth and sixth kidneys are swinging

on cords over the sink to dry; I reached deep)—

not lately or again:

We could make us a pact

to prevent reaching, could stitch half our fingers

together, could start fresh from So nice to meet you.

See my lips, how they part like a seed. Listen

as I ask him to balance his fingers on the buds

at the tip of my tongue.

Watch how I trust the gap

in his teeth without seeing whether my fist

might fit through them. We could stop

at the space

at the edge of a lip with the trace of our fathers

stitched into our hides, intestines in circles

that coil round our feet, with the sleeves

of their innards as punctuation

for our pores

their hair in the thick of our skin, we could listen.