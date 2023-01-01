Listen to Diana Khoi Nguyen read this excerpt.

before language assembles the tongue, instinct prompts a body

it takes several pecks and the snowy plover chick secures its insect

it takes many to become one

fingering the hem of mother’s lilac dress a dragonfly holds on

upon arrival haven’t we already headed toward departure

I haven’t seen mother in years but find her hips in the mirror

my dog shakes like shivering before a ghost or the hunted upon bullet entry

what is breached may heal if we can survive the violence

estranged from a mother tongue I mistake hard to say for nostalgia

indifference of tides brushes clean all steps and missteps

what might distinguish museum from mausoleum

objects which don’t reproduce

my portrait reveals the furrow my mother carries which her mother carried

no need for lighthouses placed close together

a reflection on water as on glass aren’t they ghosts

sedge and sea asparagus submerge, re-emerge

what happens when the time comes and the tide doesn’t

startled, my mother and I find each other in passing

the robin with mouths to feed reverses just before my window

it isn’t you mother looking me in the eye before you strike

tides withhold as much as they reveal

what is gleaned from film negatives

in lieu of nouns, pronouns, and names: simile

like a tern circling before its dive-plunge, merging bird and shadow with sea

hunger, like mourning is defined by what neither has