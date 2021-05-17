“Women of Nanjing” translated into Spanish

An excerpt from “Women of Nanjing” by May-Lee Chai, published in NER 41.3, translated by Maeve Shea

n un viaje reciente a Nanjing, observo mientras una mujer de mediana edad, posiblemente un poco más joven que yo, camina por la acera del bulevar de Zhong Yang con su perro, una criatura parecida a Bichón, peluda y blanca. La mujer está vendada en capas de chifón amarillo como una dama de honor. A juzgar por su edad, sé que debe haber aguantado al menos una parte de la Revolución Cultural cuando todos fueran forzados a llevar pantalones y chaquetas unisex en verde y azul. Ella debe haber vivido durante el periodo temprano de reforma también, cuando las manifestaciones estudiantiles hacían ecos a través de las calles. Si es de la ciudad, debe recordar todas las décadas cuando no había calefacción en el invierno en Nanjing, a pesar de la nieve, ni el aire acondicionado en el verano, a pesar del calor.

Cuando la luz cambia, ella se agacha y coge su perrito y lo lleva cruzando la calle en sus brazos rollizos como un bebé, después lo pone cuidadosamente en el otro lado. El perrito baila un poquito en sus patas traseras después de que ella lo pone, hace una voleretita, después la sigue con entusiasmo por la acera.

A veces una revolución aparece así: una mujer de mediana edad vestida de amarillo caminando por la acerca con su Bichón mimado.

Recuerdo cuando los perros fueron prohibidos como mascotas, cuando el Partido Comunista se refirió a ellos como remanentes del elitismo pequeño burgués.

Cuando era una estudiante extranjera en la Universidad de Nanjing en los años finales de los 1980s, los estudiantes chinos me cuentan historias de las mascotas que tenían alguna vez. Hubo una pequeña pausa en la política en los extraños años de transición entre la muerte de Mao en 1976, señalando el final de la Revolución Cultural, y el comienzo del periodo “Puerta Abierta” de reforma bajo Deng Xiaoping, en diciembre de 1978. Nadie tenía ninguna idea de los detalles de la reforma.

Cuando un estudiante estaba en la escuela primaria, recordaba que de repente era legal tener mascotas en la ciudad, y, de un momento a otro, los granjeros del campo comenzaron a llevar cachorros y mininos en venta. Su familia le compró un perrito pequeño, pero la política cambió y las mascotas fueron prohibidas de nuevo. Quizás fueron consideradas como un peligro de contaminación espiritual. Quizás era por la falta y precio de las vacunas para la rabia y alguien en el gobierno sentía que podrían ser un riesgo para la salud en las ciudades densamente pobladas. Ya llegó a amar el perro, pues su familia conspiraba para ocultarlo de las autoridades. Hubo mucha gente que recordaba quienes lo hacían, guardando sus mascotas dentro, y llevando perros y gatos en los callejones para jugar en el sol solamente cuando estaban seguros de que no había la policía cercana.

Recordaba un día así cuando jugaba con su perro, un perrito de verdad, y olvidaba prestar atención o la policía vino rápidamente, o quizás la policía sabía lo que la gente hacía con sus ilegales mascotas secretas y estaban al acecho. Él oyó el pitido y la policía llegó. Su abuela aparece inmediatamente – sus padres deben haber estado trabajando – y le abrazaba mientras lloraba. La policía cogió a su perro, junto con todas las otras mascotas que arrearon de las casas de sus vecinos en el callejón, y mataron a golpes los animales con sus garrotes allí en la calle. “Nunca lo olvidaré,” dijo.

Translator’s Note: For this assignment, we were given one of the best opportunities a translator could ask for, being able to ask the source-text author specific questions about her work. This conversation with May-Lee Chai’s essay “Women of Nanjing” was an excellent resource in helping guide our translations as we could delve deeper into the meaning behind each word and sentence. Another great resource we had while translating this essay was our conversation with Carolyn Kuebler, the editor of the New England Review. It is very important for translators to have open communication with their publishers, so taking the time to ask Kuebler questions about the literary magazine was crucial to create an acceptable translation.

Throughout this translation, a strong understanding of Chinese history was necessary to glean Professor Chai’s intent and deeper meaning. As a translator, I took it upon myself to research all of the terms and historical events mentioned in order to develop the depth of understanding necessary to create an accurate translation. However, I pondered whether I should adapt the translated text to encompass all of the historical information that I had to research since I assumed that a Spanish-speaking reader would have about the same amount of background information as an English-speaking reader. Eventually, I came to the conclusion that in order to maintain the same sense of the original text, I should leave room for the reader to research a little bit about the historical context just as I did. After reading chapter 2, translation theory before the twentieth century, in Jeremy Munday’s Introducing Translation Studies: Theories and Applications, I completely agreed with Francis Newman’s argument that the foreignness of a work should be maintained through the translation. Newman’s point of view in translating was opposed by Matthew Arnold, whose argument was that readers of the translated text should be given a transparent translation that explains the author’s every intent to the reader to ensure that nothing is lost. In this case, refraining from dedicating a whole paragraph to the history of the Communist party in China was my way of sticking closely to Professor Chai’s essay as well as preserving the foreignness of the text.

A prominent figure in the debate on foreignness versus naturalization was theologian Friedrich Schleiermacher. His case was that maintaining the foreign feel of a source text was necessary to communicate the same impression of the source text as received by the translator. Experience, or impression, is what I believe is the most important aspect of a source text to maintain since it is what the readers of the translated text will immediately pick up on. Whether it be altering the syntax or adding clarifying details, the goal of translation is to give the target text reader the same (or if not possible, a similar) experience as anyone reading the source text. I believe I stayed true to this task in my translation since I leave it up to the reader to look up any unfamiliar information just as I did.

I believe the translation brief for this specific assignment allowed me to take the liberties I felt necessary to create a target text that will elicit the same reaction from its readers. Since this is a literary magazine, authors have more leeway with their creative expression, which can make it both easier and more difficult for translators to recognize their intent. For example, translating poems and other literary works that rely heavily on aspects of language such as rhythm and appearance would be much more difficult than this assignment where the meaning of the work is attributed to the plot of the essay rather than the individual words themselves.