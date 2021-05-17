“Women of Nanjing” translated into Spanish

An excerpt from “Women of Nanjing” by May-Lee Chai, published in NER 41.3, translated by Damaris Neaves

n un viaje reciente a Nanjing, veo como una señora, quizás un poco más joven que yo, camina por una banqueta del Bulevar Zhong Yang con su perro, un animalito blanco esponjoso parecido a un Bichon. La señora está envuelta en capas de gasa amarilla como una dama de honor. [Por su edad], ella debe haber vivido por lo menos parte de la Gran Revolución Cultural Proletaria cuando todos eran forzados a vestir con pantalones y chaquetas unisex de color verde o azul. Debió haber vivido también durante los años principales de la época de reforma, cuando las demostraciones estudiantiles resonaron por las calles. Si ella es de aquí, entonces debe recordar todas las décadas cuando no había calefacción en el invierno en Nanjing, a pesar de la nieve, ni aire acondicionado en el verano, a pesar del calor.

Cuando cambia el semáforo, ella se inclina y levanta su perro y lo carga hacia al otro lado de la calle con sus brazos gruesos como a un bebe, luego lo baja cuidadosamente. El perrito baila con sus patitas traseras después de que la señora lo pone en el piso, maronea, luego sigue a su dueña con entusiasmo.

A veces la revolución tiene un parecido de esta manera: una señora cubierta de amarillo caminado por la banqueta con su bichón consentido.

Yo recuerdo cuando los perros eran prohibidos, cuando el Partido Comunista de China se refería a ellos como restos insignificantes del elitismo burgués.

Cuando yo era una estudiante extranjera en la Universidad de Nanjing a finales de 1980, los estudiantes chinos me contaron anécdotas de las mascotas que tenían antes. Hubo un corto lapso en la ley durante los años inciertos con la muerte de Mao en 1976, señalando el fin de la Revolución Cultural Proletaria, y el principio a una Puerta Abierta durante el periodo de reforma bajo el reinado de Deng Xiaoping, en diciembre de 1978. Nadie sabía qué tan lejos o qué tan rápido llegarían las reformas.

Cuando un estudiante estaba en la primaria, recordaba que repentinamente era legal tener mascotas en la ciudad, y de esta manera los campesinos del campo empezaron a traer cachorros y gatitos para vender. Su familia le compró un perrito, uno muy chico, pero la ley cambió y las mascotas nuevamente fueron prohibidas. Tal vez eran consideradas contaminación espiritual. Tal vez fue porque las vacunas contra la rabia eran poco comunes y costosas y alguien del gobierno pensó que las mascotas podrían ser un peligro para la salud en una ciudad densamente poblado. Él ya había tomado cariño a su perro, entonces su familia conspiró a esconderlo de las autoridades. Recordaba que mucha gente hacía lo mismo, guardando sus mascotas dentro de la casa, y sacando los gatos y los perros a jugar en el sol en los callejones solo cuando estaban absolutamente seguros que no había policías alrededor.

Recordó que un día que él estaba jugando con su perro, que solo era un perro chiquito, y se le olvidó poner atención a que si la policía venía rápidamente, o que quizás la policía ya sabía perfectamente lo qué la gente escondía – mascotas ilegales – y estaban esperando la oportunidad. Escuchó el silbato y llegó la policía. Su abuela salió inmediatamente – sus padres probablemente estaban trabajando – y ella lo abrazó mientras él lloraba. El oficial tomó su perro, junto con otros perros que ellos colectaron en el callejón del mismo barrio, y luego golpearon a los animales con una macana en la calle hasta hacerlos morir. “Nunca lo olvidaré” dijo.

Translator’s Note: Translation is an act of courage. A translator has the responsibility to look at a piece of text, understand it, and translate it so that it has the same level of sophistication and weight. Thus, translating “Women of Nanjing” by May-lee Chai was no different. For this assignment, I was a client for the New England Review (NER) and had the task of translating this work that reveals trauma, nostalgia, and remembrance. Although a short piece of literature, there is so much beneath the surface that communicates the weight of time in the minds of many. In order to be faithful to both May-lee Chai and NER, translating this English text into Spanish was not particularly the easiest assignment. As mentioned, it was my job to make sure nothing, absolutely nothing, was lost in translation. I had to make sure that my Spanish speaking audience would have the same reaction and effect from reading this excerpt from the essay. After reading this piece in its entirety, I was already implicated in this task of translating, meaning I now had to be somewhat of a cultural expert in order to fully grasp the subtleties in this piece and translate them effectively.

After reading the entire piece and preparing for the job of translating it, I ran into a set of problems I had not experienced before. Primarily, I discovered that I knew nothing about the history and time period mentioned in the piece. This lack of knowledge pushed me to learn and do my own investigation of the Cultural Revolution that began in the late 1960s and ultimately ended in the mid 1970s in China. Understanding the context surrounding the anecdotes and stories told in this source text provided a frame in which I could write this translation. Moreover, I learned about the connotations or preconceived notions associated with this city. Chai described that in choosing a title for this piece, she considered what many Americans perhaps think when they think of Nanjing: the Nanjing Massacre. This information made me really reflect on my job as an employee of NER but also my now formed loyalty to Chai and her motives for writing this piece. These loyalties and responsibilities demonstrated to me the seriousness that comes with the job of the translator. Additionally, as mentioned by one of my classmates in our talk with May-lee Chai, the translator, at times, is exposed to pieces that they are not familiar with or the content of which a piece is about. This pushes and can even force the translator to become somewhat of a “cultural expert” for the target audience. Thus, in reading this piece and talking with both May-lee Chai and Carolyn Kuebler, this assignment made me view translation in a different light, which is one of gravity and devotion.