“Women of Nanjing” translated into Italian

An excerpt from “Women of Nanjing” by May-Lee Chai, published in NER 41.3, translated by Michael Koutelos

n un recente viaggio a Nanchino, osservo una donna di mezza età, forse un po’ più giovane di me, mentre cammina lungo il marciapiede del Viale Zhong Yang con il suo cagnolino, una creatura soffice bianca che assomiglia a un Bichon à poil frisé. La donna è avvolta in strati di chiffon giallo, come una damigella d’onore. A giudicare dalla sua età, so che doveva vivere almeno una parte della Rivoluzione culturale, quando tutti erano costretti a vestirsi in pantaloni e giacche unisex di colori verdi o blu. Doveva anche vivere le riforme del periodo Boluan Fanzheng, quando le proteste studentesche echeggiavano nelle strade. Se è una del posto, deve ricordarsi di tutti i decenni durante il quale Nanchino non aveva il riscaldamento in inverno, nonostante la neve, né l’aria condizionata in estate, nonostante il caldo.

Appena diventa verde il semaforo, si china per raccogliere dal marciapiede il suo cagnolino. Per attraversare la strada, lo porta nelle sue braccia paffute, come se fosse un bambino, e lo mette giù attentamente dall’altro lato. Il cagnolino balla un po’ sulle zampe posteriori dopo essere stato messo giù e fa un lancio prima di seguirla con entusiasmo lungo il marciapiede.

Qualche volta una rivoluzione presenta così: una donna di mezza età, vestita di giallo, che va lungo il marciapiede con il suo Bichon viziato.

Mi ricordo quando nessuno poteva avere i cani domestici, quando il Partito Comunista li descriveva come resti dell’etilismo del piccolo borghese.

Quando ero studentessa straniera all’Università di Nanchino alla fine degli anni ottanta, gli studenti cinesi mi raccontavano storie sugli animali domestici che una volta avevano. C’è stato una piccolissima interruzione nel politico degli anni complicati di transizione tra la morte di Mao nel 1976, che segnalò la fine della Rivoluzione culturale, e l’inizio della Politica della porta aperta sotto Deng Xiaoping, nel dicembre di 1978. Nessuno sapeva l’entità delle riforme né quando sarebbero arrivate.

Quando uno studente era alle elementari, si è ricordato che all’improvviso era legale avere animali domestici se si abitasse in città, e proprio così, gli agricoltori dalla campagna hanno iniziato a portare i cuccioli e i micini in vendita. La sua famiglia gli ha comprato un cane, proprio un cagnolino, ma il politico ha cambiato e gli animali domestici erano di nuovo proibiti. Forse li consideravano una specie d’inquinamento spirituale. Forse perché qualcuno nel governo riteneva che sarebbero potuti essere pericoli per la salute nelle città densamente popolate, e i vaccini antirabbici erano rari e cari. Ormai si era già affezionato al cane e quindi la sua famiglia ha cospirato per occultarlo dalle autorità. Si è ricordato che c’era molta gente che lo faceva, cioè che teneva in casa i cani e i gatti, facendoli uscire fuori a giocare al sole nei vicoli solo quando era assolutamente sicura che non ci fosse la polizia in vista.

Si è ricordato che si è svolto in un giorno durante il quale ha giocato con il suo cane, proprio un cagnolino, e aveva dimenticato di stargli attento, altrimenti la polizia era arrivata in un attimo, o forse la polizia sapeva molto bene che avevano cani e gatti segreti e illegali ed è stata in agguato. Non appena lui ha sentito il fischio è arrivata la polizia. Sua nonna è uscita immediatamente—i suoi genitori dovevano aver lavorato—e l’ha tenuto in braccio mentre piangeva. I poliziotti hanno preso il cane della famiglia, insieme agli altri animali che hanno radunato dalle case vicine nel vicolo, e li hanno picchiati a morte con clave, proprio qui in strada.

Translator’s Note: As we progressed through Introduction to Translation Studies, we engaged with a variety of source texts and text types, ranging from birth announcements to obituaries and spanning between informative, expressive, and operative communications. When we were then given May-lee Chai’s 2020 personal essay “Women of Nanjing,” it proved to be a unique challenge. This is not only because we had not yet worked with first-person, personal narratives in the course, and not only due to the length of the piece, but also because our fruitful meeting with the author gave us high expectations. She answered every student’s questions, and I knew that my translation would further benefit from all this new insider information in my notebook. With both the discussion and my previous translations in my arsenal, I was able to confront and overcome a series of challenges in the process of creating this translation, including the application of new vocabulary, the question of including or removing cultural knowledge specific to the essay, and the transferal of other minute details of the source text into my translated text. Even after having confronted these, my Italian contact, Giacomo, would demonstrate to me how much I can still improve my language skills using a translation of his own. I want to quickly explain the structure of my translation.

In the translation of this essay, I first needed to translate key words and phrases that I did not know. The words came first; I simply utilized my go-to online Italian dictionaries, Word Reference and Reverso Context, to find exact translations of certain terms. To give only two examples out of many, these included translations of Bichon frisé—translated to Bichon à poil frisé, borrowed from the French—and Zhong Yang Boulevard—translated to Viale Zhong Yang, following Italian street naming conventions. The more challenging next step involved studying phrases to see how best to translate them into Italian with my current linguistic skill set. Some translations were only a matter of adding co-text to the term. For instance, I decided not to translate Cultural Revolution directly into “Rivoluzione culturale,” but instead to “Rivoluzione culturale cinese,” or Chinese Cultural Revolution, to distinguish it from the Italian Cultural Revolution of 1968, which might come to an Italian reader’s mind first. There were also instances in which I decided to generalize the source text’s contextual references, following Professor Chai’s advice. Referring to the naming of the early reform period following Mao’s death in her essay, she says in her February 1 lecture: “It is a specific time period, it is a specific political moment, and it does have a name, but do I care if the reader really knows that exact thing?” I concluded that my Italian readers do not really need to know this time period by name, so I just wrote “le riforme del il periodo dopo la Rivoluzione culturale” to describe it, substituting “Boluan Fanzheng” with it. At the end, the Boluan Fanzheng period does not even refer to the time period in the essay’s context, so this would have also been factually incorrect.

As far as the syntactical structure of my translation, I felt it important to highlight Werner Koller’s concept of formal equivalence, that is, “[the] wordplays and the individual stylistic features of the [source text],” in my translation approach. I utilized several tactics to reflect this approach. Overall, I intended to, as Mary Ann Newman put it in her January 28 lecture, “hew as closely to the source text’s syntax as possible.” Following this, I wanted to retain the essence of Professor Chai’s voice, and I thus developed my Italian sentences with the same progression as hers. An example occurs in my translation of “Sometimes a revolution looks like this: a yellow-clad middle-aged woman walking down the sidewalk with her pampered Bichon”; I followed the structure of the introductory clause as well as the fragment that follows it. Another tactic involves the strategic employment of the Italian language’s present tense and three past tenses to reflect the multiple timelines of the essay. After recognizing that Professor Chai recounts events that took place in 2018, the late 1980s, and the late 1970s, I decided to apply the present tense to the 2018 middle-aged woman anecdote—which also follows Professor Chai’s original tense shift—the passato prossimo for her late 1980s college years, and the passato remoto for the Chinese student’s childhood story from the late 1970s. The passato prossimo is the regular past tense, and the passato remoto is used to speak of events that happened in the distant past, or for recounting a story. I also utilized the imperfetto, a broader past tense, in each section.

Discussing the final draft of this translation to Giacomo, my Italian contact, broadened my perspective. He is a tremendous help to me as he is a native Italian speaker and very good in English. In his corrections, he told me that an Italian would more or less grasp the content of the essay, but that they would find the language used quite difficult to understand. I asked him if he could rewrite a paragraph as an example of a translation that would make sense to an Italian. Below is his translation of the paragraph that starts with “He remembered…” which I did not include in my final draft as it is not my work: “Si è ricordato di quando un giorno stava giocando con il suo cagnolino e si dimenticò di prestargli attenzione, dimenticandosi anche che sarebbe potuta arrivare la polizia da un momento all’altro. O forse la Polizia era già a conoscenza del fatto che le persone stessero nascondendo i loro animali e che quindi fosse pronta in agguato per coglierli in fragranza. Ha sentito il fischio e la polizia è arrivata immediatamente. Sua nonna è uscita fuori immediatamente dato che i suoi genitori probabilmente erano a lavoro, e l’ha consolato mentre piangeva. Il poliziotto ha preso il suo cane e l’ha maltrattato fino ad ucciderlo, proprio lì in mezzo alla strada.” As you can see, it is much different from mine. It stays less faithful to the voice of the source text, yet it also reads better to an Italian. As I gain more experience as a writer, a translator, and an Italian learner, I hope to better come to an agreement between these two approaches, and others as well.