“Women of Nanjing” translated into Bulgarian

An excerpt from “Women of Nanjing” by May-Lee Chai, published in NER 41.3, translated by Vera Rousseff

о време на пътуването ми в Нанкин, гледам как една жена на средна възраст, може би малко по-млада от мен, се разхожда по тротоара на булевард Жонг Йанг с кучето си—едно пухкаво, бяло, подобно на болонка. Жената се е загърнала в изобилие от жълт шифон, така че прилича на шаферка. Съдейки по възрастта и, предполагам че е преживяла поне част от Културната Революция, когато е било задължително всички да носят зелени или сини унисекс панталони и жилетки. Очаквам, че също така е живяла по време на ранния реформистки период, когато студентските демонстрации са отеквали по улиците. Ако е местна, тогава сигурно си спомня дългите десетилетия в Нанкин през които, е нямало нито топло през зимата, въпреки снега, нито климатик през летните горещини.

Пешеходният светофар се сменя, и тя се навежда да вдигне кучето. Носи го в пълните си ръце като бебе докато пресича улицата, и после отново го поставя на земята от другата страна. Кучето за малко танцува на задните си крака, игриво се завърта после с обожание я последва надолу по тротоара.

Понякога, революцията изглежда така: една жена на средна възраст, цялата в жълто, която се разхожда по тротоара с разглезената си болонка.

Помня, когато беше забранено да притежаваш куче като домашен любимец. Тогава комунистическата партия ги обяви за лигава буржоазна отживелица.

Когато бях чуждестранен студент на стаж в университета в Нанкин през късните 80-те, китайските студенти ми разказваха за домашните си любимци от едно време. Правилата леко се бяха разхлабили през странните преходни години след смъртта на Мао в 1976, индикираща края на Културната Революция, и преди началото на реформисткия период на отворени врати под ръководството на Дън Ксяопин през декември 1978. Никой не е могъл да предвиди докъде ще стигнат реформите и колко ще се ускорят.

Един студент си спомни как, когато е бил в началното училище, изведнъж са разрешили в града да се притежават домашни любимци, и фермерите от провинцията моментално са започнали да внасят кученца и котенца за продажба. Неговото семейство му е купило кученце, съвсем мъничко, но после правилата пак са се променили и отново са забранили домашните любимци. Може би са мислили, че те развалят комунистическите идеали. Може би е било защото ваксините против бяс са били редки и скъпи и някой в правителството е решил, че животните са представлявали опасност за здравето в гъсто-населените градове. Момчето вече се е било сближило с кученцето си, и заради това семейството му са се наговорили да го крият от полицията. Той помни, че е имало много хора, които са взели същото решение, и са си криели домашните любимци вкъщи. Извеждали са кучетата и котките си да поиграят за малко на слънце само когато са били сигурни, че наоколо е нямало нито един полицай.

Той помни, че на един такъв ден е играл с кучето си, което наистина е било съвсем малко кученце, и е забравил да внимава, или пък полицията е пристигнала изведнъж, или може би полицията много добре е знаела какво хората са правили с тайните си, незаконни любимци и ги е дебнала. Свирката е прозвучала и се е появила полицията. Баба му веднага е излязла—родителите му сигурно са били на работа—и го е прегърнала докато е плакал. Полицията е взела кучето му, заедно с всичките други домашни любимци, които са събрали от съседните къщи, и после са били животните до смърт с тояги, ей така на улицата. „Никога няма да го забравя“, ми каза той.

Translator’s Note: One of the initial challenges I had was with the tenses in the text. The first sentence and first few paragraphs were confusing at first because I believed they were describing a past event while using the present tense. However, once May-lee Chai spoke to us in class, I understood that the events of the first few paragraphs all take place in the present. With this in mind, I changed the first sentence from “On a recent trip to Nanjing” to “While traveling in Nanjing.” I felt that this more accurately communicated that the events were taking place in the present. The resolution of this misunderstanding—which was achieved thanks to open communication with the author—goes to show the importance of collaborating with the author in order to convey their meaning as accurately as possible.

Another interesting change related to tenses was using a past tense in Bulgarian which does not exist in English. In Bulgarian, there is a past tense used specifically for second-hand information. That is, for describing events that took place in the past of which you personally do not have knowledge but was informed of by someone else. I used this tense for the part with the dog and the police, since the narrator did not personally experience these events but learned about them from the Chinese student.

Next, a challenge came from the abundance of communism-related terminology. I had to double-check expressions like “Cultural Revolution,” “Open Door reform period,” and “petty bourgeois elitism” with my trusted language speaker. Luckily, Bulgarian has terms for these major historical events. I will go into more detail on the intersection of communist language and Bulgarian later in the reflection.

In class, many people mentioned the difficulty of translating the sentence about being swathed in layers of yellow chiffon and looking like a bridesmaid. Fortunately, I already knew what “swathed” and “chiffon” meant in English. There is a Bulgarian term for “layers,” but it sounds strange in the context of describing clothes. Fortunately, the word “chiffon” is borrowed directly, and bridesmaids do exist and have the same connotation. There is no Bulgarian equivalent for the word “swathed”—the closest term is “wrapped”—but to me the English word evokes a kind of rich flamboyance and a feeling of being over-the-top. So, the sentence I came up with was this: “The woman has wrapped herself up in an abundance of yellow chiffon, so that she looks like a bridesmaid.” Although there are no layers and the term “swathed” is replaced with “wrapped,” I feel that I managed to preserve the ostentatious exuberance of the woman’s image by adding the word “abundance.”

Throughout the translation, I used some of Vinay and Darbelnet’s strategies as outlined in Introducing Translation Studies. For example, I doubt many Bulgarian speakers would understand what a Bichon is. However, the Bulgarian word for poodle is often used to describe small, white dogs in general. So, I used adaptation in changing the dog from a Bichon to a poodle. Another example is the term “middle-aged” in English, which does not exist as an adjective in Bulgarian. Instead, you say “of middle age.” So, changing “middle-aged woman” to “a woman of middle age” is an example of adjective-noun transposition. Finally, as I mentioned earlier, the word “chiffon” is the exactly the same, so that is an example of borrowing.

Translating this text had personal significance for me because of my own family’s experience living under the communist regime in Bulgaria. My parents and grandparents have told me stories about communist propaganda and corruption in Bulgaria, and I heard some of those same themes echoed in “Women of Nanjing.” For example, when I asked my mom about the phrase “remnants of petty bourgeois elitism,” she immediately thought of a similar phrase the communist party used to throw around in Bulgaria. Translated, it means “bourgeois obsolescence.” I used that phrase together with a Bulgarian adjective for which there is no exact English equivalent but is something of a cross between “silly” and “whiny.”

In that same vein, keeping a Bulgarian audience in mind definitely influenced my translation. During our conversation with May-lee Chai, several students brought up the issue of adding supplemental information for audiences who may not be familiar with Chinese or communist history. I considered this but realized it would not make sense for Bulgarian audiences. Like my mom and dad, many Bulgarians grew up living under the communist regime and learning about communism in other countries. Even if the readers of NER are not Bulgarian adults but instead are my age, they would still have this supplemental information from their parents and grandparents. For this reason, I decided not to add any extra information that might provide more context.

Considerations like these reminded me of what Madhu Kaza and Lina Mounzer discussed for “Translating the Uncertain Present.” One of the points they brought up was how to discuss struggle and difficulty from a foreign perspective. How, as an outsider, do you translate the severity of a crisis while still making it understandable for foreign audiences? While translating this text, I still saw myself as an outsider—in the sense that I am neither Chinese nor Chinese American—but perhaps not as much as some of the other people in our class, because I have a familial connection to experience of communism. The audience for which I am translating are also not Chinese, but as Bulgarians they have an understanding of the communist party that speakers of English, Spanish, French, etc. may not have. Thanks to this shared experience between Bulgarian and Chinese audiences, my translation does not have to work as hard to bridge some of those gaps in understanding. I don’t need to spell out and explain the terror of the police, the ugly uniformity of the clothes, or the ridiculous terminology of the propaganda—Bulgarian audiences are already familiar with what that struggle feels like. Ultimately, what I realized is that there is no clear demarcation between “foreign” and “non-foreign.” Everyone has experiences that either distance them or bring them closer to a text, and my job as a translator is to even out those gaps.