When the butcher at the grocery gives the brittle,

symmetrical object to your young daughter,

you do not, at first, think it’s a mistake

as you ask him for another, hold both

thin ends between each of your index fingers, then slowly

pull, to show her how it works. Instead

you remember the first Thanksgiving

without a father. A smaller turkey browning in a pan

through oven light, your mother’s blue dress, you

perched on the counter with your eyes shut, the wish

quietly forming on your tongue.

You look at your daughter, her brown eyes closed,

waiting for you to begin the count, and as the butcher

wraps the sliced meat in wax paper, you suddenly

realize it wasn’t your mother drawing

the thinner half that made it unfavorable.

It was how, when you opened up your eyes again

to the empty space at the kitchen table,

everything around you grew heavier, and now you want

to take back what you’ve done, for your small daughter

standing patiently in front of you to remain living

within the perfect, watery second before

she re-enters the world. Though this wish

is useless, too, because she has already seen

the bruised, discolored edges, the dried blood

near the top, because she has held it in her hand

and touched it, and you have already

described to her, by example,

the way things will end.

Now you are certain, more than ever,

of what comes next: There is no

clean break for the human heart, not

with the way we must always lean

against one another, for definition, then, finally,

sweet mercy, and how the ending has nothing

to do with going back to being

half again, but rather, like the cracked wishbone

split jaggedly between you,

the end is everything about the particular lie

that makes us capable

of believing ourselves into evenness.

