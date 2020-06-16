Super Mercado Lee Hou

Poetry from NER 41.3 (2020)

Rather than a Chinatown, it looks like a rundown street where a few Chinese have dropped anchor, orphans of imperial dragons, thousand-year-old recipes, and mysteries.

—Rafael Bernal, The Mongolion Conspiracy

Amid the aisles of fideo

de huevo, de arroz,

hongo negro, shitake,

crisanemos, pétalo de lili,

& clavo chino—

I remembered

how her apron pockets

kept a box-cutter,

how she bagged Mad Dog

& Wild Turkey,

or wrapped precisely—

like a gift—a pig’s foot

in wax paper.

In DF on Dolores Street

in barrio chino, south of South

Phoenix, Chinese grocers—

immigrants unassimilable

to the mixing in mestizaje—

sell spices & ingredients.

Curios too—palillos chinos,

ceramic conejos, dragóns

de oro—like those in Borges’

compendium

of imagined beasts—

saddled by kings, the main

course of emperors—& beside

them were sobres rojos,

the lai see she wrote my Chinese

name on with a gung hay

fat choy, slipping inside good

luck money. With hands

that punched at a register—

one-fingered like planting

seed in soil—those sheer hands

with barrettes or earwigs

pulled from the day’s lettuce—

she wrote the strokes

that mirrored the thinness

of hand bones. I didn’t know

the characters or luck

bought with their slice & sweep,

the spines of their first-made marks.

On envelopes

in ball-point, the name

I couldn’t sign but signed me

marked moon-phased

& moon-based New Year

in script that stayed ellipses

& recorded the paid

before I knew the received.

On market signs

in Sharpie & Spanish

naming the “Products of China,”

we might read stevedores

on galleons, coolies of empire,

how the Chinese came

for centuries to Big Lusong.

Their descendants sold

sundries in the 1930s

in copper towns of Sonora

before they were run out

by ordinance, by anti-chino violence.

At the same moment,

under Hoover & so-called

repatriation, federal & state

agents searched payrolls

for Mexican-sounding names,

executing large-scale raids

Mexican & Mexican Americans.

Could I sign my name

that crossing, that chiasmus

that deported over a million