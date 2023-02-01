Poetry from NER 44.1 (2023)
Subscribe today!
They say you lose track of time, and so
I cannot tell you how long I have
dipped my hands in this river that promises
a shimmering of gold. I dip my hands
and filter the moving current finding only
rocks, small fish, and detritus. We know
there is not an ounce of gold to be found.
So why do I persist? Why do I stand
knee-deep in the cascading river searching?
You know we get stuck in routines, the wind
and sky changing while we do not. I first
entered the river to help someone I believed
was drowning. Some might see this
as admirable, but it is not. My grandmother
once said intent is almost more important
than action, that good can stem from
bad intent. And so, trust me when I say
this desire was not admirable. I thought
he was drowning, but he was just swimming,
his cries those of simple happiness.
Always trying to save someone: you see?
I was still a child when I first understood
helplessness, the powerful need for someone
to save me. There was no river. There was no gold.
I stood under the water in the shower and felt
my heart inside my chest beating and beating
its distress signal. No one came to save me.
It was a terrible lesson. Up over the ridge
is a smaller bluff that looks out over a sea
of pine and cypress. The view is one many
call beautiful, the world still capable of surprising
even the coldest heart. I choose the easy hike up.
I go easy on myself. I stand and stare out at
that distance. There, one sees on and on
toward the horizon and the ocean we know
is there waiting. I go back to the river often.
No man to save. No gold to find. Once, as a
young man, I learned the power of hunger,
the strength of desperation. I had no choice
but to do what I did. One does not understand
the need to survive until placed in such situations.
I gave up. I gave in. And once again, I prayed
someone would save me. I lay awake at night praying.
I prayed so hard my head hurt, my hands hurt.
Surely someone with good intentions would come
to my rescue. But, no, I rose. I picked the sad
and destroyed version of myself up
and carried him away. I had no other choice.
Sometimes one needs an angel, and sometimes one
needs to be the angel. Go easy on me, my love.
Go easy on me. Yesterday, the City shimmered
in the spring light diffused by the salted air
over the bay. It was a different kind of beauty,
one made by man but augmented by nature.
There is no gold in the river that I have been
washing my hands in forever. Do you understand
now? Someone has to be the angel. Someone has to
leave the banks and enter the river. Some of us
were never meant to be saved but are asked,
instead, to be the saviors. I save, and I save,
and I save. Again and again, I enter the river, my love.
None of this has ever been about gold.