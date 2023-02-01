Poetry from NER 44.1 (2023)

Subscribe today!

They say you lose track of time, and so

I cannot tell you how long I have

dipped my hands in this river that promises

a shimmering of gold. I dip my hands

and filter the moving current finding only

rocks, small fish, and detritus. We know

there is not an ounce of gold to be found.

So why do I persist? Why do I stand

knee-deep in the cascading river searching?

You know we get stuck in routines, the wind

and sky changing while we do not. I first

entered the river to help someone I believed

was drowning. Some might see this

as admirable, but it is not. My grandmother

once said intent is almost more important

than action, that good can stem from

bad intent. And so, trust me when I say

this desire was not admirable. I thought

he was drowning, but he was just swimming,

his cries those of simple happiness.

Always trying to save someone: you see?

I was still a child when I first understood

helplessness, the powerful need for someone

to save me. There was no river. There was no gold.

I stood under the water in the shower and felt

my heart inside my chest beating and beating

its distress signal. No one came to save me.

It was a terrible lesson. Up over the ridge

is a smaller bluff that looks out over a sea

of pine and cypress. The view is one many

call beautiful, the world still capable of surprising

even the coldest heart. I choose the easy hike up.

I go easy on myself. I stand and stare out at

that distance. There, one sees on and on

toward the horizon and the ocean we know

is there waiting. I go back to the river often.

No man to save. No gold to find. Once, as a

young man, I learned the power of hunger,

the strength of desperation. I had no choice

but to do what I did. One does not understand

the need to survive until placed in such situations.

I gave up. I gave in. And once again, I prayed

someone would save me. I lay awake at night praying.

I prayed so hard my head hurt, my hands hurt.

Surely someone with good intentions would come

to my rescue. But, no, I rose. I picked the sad

and destroyed version of myself up

and carried him away. I had no other choice.

Sometimes one needs an angel, and sometimes one

needs to be the angel. Go easy on me, my love.

Go easy on me. Yesterday, the City shimmered

in the spring light diffused by the salted air

over the bay. It was a different kind of beauty,

one made by man but augmented by nature.

There is no gold in the river that I have been

washing my hands in forever. Do you understand

now? Someone has to be the angel. Someone has to

leave the banks and enter the river. Some of us

were never meant to be saved but are asked,

instead, to be the saviors. I save, and I save,

and I save. Again and again, I enter the river, my love.

None of this has ever been about gold.