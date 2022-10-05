My Mother Is Patient with Plums

Poetry from NER 43.4 (2022)
She lets them grow slack in their purple suits.
She keeps them
in a bowl on the granite island.
Plump, gleaming—like the plucked eyes
of a black bear—so dark
they hoard the morning light.
More sluice than fruit
when she finally takes a bite,
a streak of juice escaping down her chin.
She chews with her eyes
closed, head thrown back,
exposing the taut cords of her neck.
She hates the skin.
Too tart. So she sucks the sweet
pulp from each bite, then spits
the scraps—wet & wrinkled
like a newborn fruit bat’s womb-slick wings—
into her crumpled napkin. She spits
like she’s ashamed: flashing
an abashed smile if she’s caught in the act.
But this is not about shame. This is
relish, abandon. She takes
the pit inside her mouth & rolls it around
for hours—as she empties
the dishwasher; as she walks her lizard-crazed terrier
around the block—scraping it smooth
as a buzzard’s bowed head.