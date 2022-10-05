from Guerrilla Blooms

Poetry from NER 43.4 (2022)

Subscribe today!

translated from the Spanish by Edith Adams

It’s hard to say:

is this a tapir

or

is this fear



I can’t decide

if the image existed

in this universe

of things



Because

tapir and fear

lay outstretched

in repose

to the eclipse prior

to their words



Just as I was also myself

before the creation of this poem

We carry traces of blood stamped

upon gold and brown skin

A painting that sketches the map of the stars

—that is our language—

Not a word that imitates but a figure that’s traced

A frenzy of vultures wait till we fall

How many sisters have fallen already?

I look toward the hills:

black clouds and plantations

We don’t have a marching band

but once it rained fish

I ask myself what would’ve happened

if they

had never

arrived

They? He?

Which

word

to name

Which

land

to maim

I don’t know if we are

catastrophe

or the dream of the absent

bird