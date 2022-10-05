Listen to Eugene Gloria read this poem.

Dying, if anything, would be

a modest tribute to my impermanence.

A disappearing act

like a rabbit in a top hat, or sheep,

as they say, lost in the mist of time.

Jeromy who was tending the Rhode Island Reds

told me in passing that Raymundo,

the Great Pyrenees dog, had died some time ago.

And though I shouldn’t have,

I felt a sadness drape around me like a black mantilla

Lorca would’ve worn around the house

when he was feeling droopy. Raymundo who was

charged with guarding the sheep

in the meadow had dropped the ball one night

and let the sheep escape on his watch.

The great escape had caused such hullabaloo

that it woke me from happy sleep.

A year ago, I almost died

and made my loved ones cry for days.

I was reading Montaigne at the time

who said something about death

being just another door in a house full of doors.

Death is a process we need to go through

even when it’s inconvenient. But know this,

dying will mute all future disappointments—!

Before she died, I saw her,

my mother burning brightly by herself

the way flowers do in late summer.

Then it was the incriminating trail of evidence—

dust from our skin, the constant ash fall

of graying locks, and mutinous muscles,

the lallygagging limbs, all say what time it is.

When death comes a-calling, no koan

from any guru will matter much.

There won’t be no other “now,” I reckon.

What comes, shall come unbidden.