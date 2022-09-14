Christening: An Abecedarian

Poetry from NER 43.3 (2022)

Aframomum. Black-eyed bean. Cocoa bean.

Buried—in sacks—in the cargo hold.

Columbite. Gold. Pegmatite. Tantalite.

Dragged onto the lower decks.

Every single day, a crowded ship sailed

From the coast of Lagos to Bristol.

Grenade. Gun. Gun. Gun. Gun. Gunpowder. Gut.

How did anyone think we made the Africans dig

In the sun, sow in the rain, reap in the sun?

Joining each man was his wife, and children—

Kids, old enough to walk, joined in.

Later, each man, under the control of another

Man, controlled his family to fill the sacks.

Nigeria. Sudan. West African Guinea.

Of all names that swam to the bank of my mind (I had the

Pleasure of coming up with the names), these three,

Quite frankly, stood out like stars. For a

Real estate property, any of those names

Sounds about fine. In the end, I settled for

The one I coined last—“Nigeria.” Bible. Mirror.

Umbrella. Vase. We arrived bearing gifts, knowing

Very well what they wanted—what we wanted.

We arrived sharing gifts knowing what we wanted—killing

Xenophobia, top on the list. For a full

Year, we did this. Then we attacked: Lion. Lioness.

Zeal. Zeal. Zebra. Zebra. Zebra. Zebra. Zilch.

Note: Flora Shaw, a British woman, suggested the name “Nigeria” for the British colonialists because the term is shorter, thus a better fit for a real estate property in place of the previous Royal Niger Company Territories. (From The Ghosts of Empire: Britain’s Legacy in the Modern World by Kwasi Kwarteng. New York: Perseus Books Group, 2012.)