Observation on Discovery

Poetry from NER 43.1 (2022)

I learn the Spaniards take their time, if not for health, maybe for the cascade

of Pedrell down the narrow eaves of this near-dawn Catalonian boulevard

where I am lost. I stop to stare at the map I stole from a boutique hotel,

though the receptionist was so kind, on the street that opens

like a harbor of boating flags, a canopy of clothes hanging from the balconies.

If this is art, I think I finally understand. In the museum I visited earlier,

the main installation was a floating bed frame, connected by steel strings,

to the ceiling, above the main entrance, which, to me, seemed an apt description of faith.

The bed, though, illustrated some current theory of the universe, the movement

of gravity or the bending of light. How precious, then, are our moments of weightlessness?

My only friend in this country, drunk, without our keys, is two or four streets over,

hopefully, where I left him. When he told me he had lost our keys, my heart

felt as weightless as a toolbox. Where would we stay? We have a train in seven hours.

What about our clothes? Or the hosts we’ve betrayed? Forgive me, I took the map because I am in a hurry.

The unusual thing about the installation was that the sheets were rigid fishnets

or a dark chicken wire. Light makes density ambiguous and gravity throws sheets

like a chore. I am taking a minute to myself, in an alley, under a balcony,

to breathe because I am sober and have to find us a place to sleep. I lean my head

back against the gothic brick. The narrowness between buildings makes the perfect telescope.

The shirts, the sheets, the delicateness of their gravity; night peeking through, exhibiting what I think

the installation meant: a sculpture rotating with the Earth, everywhere, dangling like little experiments.

How precious, these clothes we live in.