Letter to a Young Poet

Poetry from NER 43.1 (2022)

If you haven’t taken the Amtrak in Florida, you haven’t lived. At 2:00 AM,

seven months into the pandemic, I’m looking up where Seamus Heaney

died. It was Blackrock Clinic overlooking the sea and I wonder,

sometimes, what is my thing with the Irish, but if the white kids can go

to India for an epiphany, maybe it’s fine that I go to Ireland. Don’t read

Melanie Klein in a crisis. She’s depressing and there are alternatives. Like

Winnicott or a lobotomy. Flow is best understood through Islamic

mysticism or Lil Wayne spitting without a rhyme book, post-2003. To

want the same things as you age is not always a failure of growth. A good

city will not parent you. Every poet has a love affair with a bridge. Mine

is the Manhattan and she’s a middle child. Or the Sea Link in Mumbai,

her galactic tentacles whipping the starless sky. When I say bridge, what I

mean is goddess. People need your ideas more than your showmanship.

LA is ruining some of you. All analysis is revisionist. Yellow wildflowers

are it. It’s better to be illegible, sometimes. Then they can’t govern you. It

takes time to build an ethics. Go slow. Wellness is a myth and shame

transforms no one. You can walk off most anything. Everyone should

watch anime after a heartbreak. Sleep upwards in a forest so the animal

sees your gaze. I think about that missing plane sometimes and what it

means to go unrecovered. Pay attention to what disgusts you. Some of

the most interesting people have no legacy. Remember that green is your

color and in doubt, read Brooks. In the end, your role is to attend to the

things you like and ask for more of it: Bridges. Ideas. Destabilization.

Yellow tansy. Cities. The wild sea. And in the absence of recovery, some

ritual. In the absence of love? Ritual. Understand that ritual is a kind of

patience, an awaiting and waiting. Keep waiting, kitten. You will be

surprised what you can come back from.