From the cycle “Trees”

Poetry from NER 43.1 (2022)

Translated from the Russian by Marina Pavlova

My soul is fed up to the throat

With wrongs and fiendish hurt,

I swear to give up the revolt

Against the Demon’s hordes—

Not as they were in books of old—

Fiery cataracts—

Against the everyday assaults

Of people’s callousness—

I come to you, my forest trees—

Escape from market roars!

By following your skyward sweeps

My heart turns rapturous!

An oak in God-defying battle,

All root and foliage!

Willows, clairvoyant, heaving sighs,

And birches, virginal!

An elm—enraged Abishalom,

Strappadoed bristliness

Of pines—and you, my fervid psalm—

My rowan bitterness . . .

To you, into quicksilver clouds—

Falling and scattering!

So I can finally stretch my arms

Without the manuscripts!

My hands receive the splashing green—

In lively cadences . . .

My bareheaded, humble trees,

My ever-tremulous . . .

1922