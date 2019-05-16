Last Sundays at Bootleggers

Buy the issue — or subscribe!

My entire wardrobe was Canal Street original, knockoff chic, adolescent sleek in my double XL

blue & black bubble jacket. Yeah, I was inside the club & what? Inside an oversized

coat coated in sweat & Old Spice, a kid eyeing sixteen but not quite there. I wanted it all,

chico: learner’s permit, the latest Jordans in baby blue, maybe a wink from

the pretty Boricua from Social Studies. & when Biggie’s verse dropped in “Only You”

he was in that room & teaching us how to live elevated from that third-floor wasteland towering

above India Point, so we sang, sour throated & nostalgic for times we hadn’t yet lived,

in unison: like we wrote it, till our voices cracked & spilled over & between every rift but in

the throng of lost kids where I finally found a self I loved, it all came together like we

could remix any wreckage & make it into a stage to slay, so we swayed &

grinded like our lives were a music video tribute, hip-to-hip.