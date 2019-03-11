Poem Written with an Arrowhead in My Mouth

provided for and covered in blood.

comforts me as it keeps me

and a twine made of fibers harvested from dead plants

to be hafted onto shafts with tree-resin glue

Again the sound of quartz pounding quartz

and whose depths cradle my kind of salamander.

into pools whose surfaces strobe in archaic code

by the hour on the walls, advancing

the vapors of the breath condense there, sour

deeper than thought, and is less wholesome:

the cave of the belly goes

Again history’s blistery tongue in my ear blurts

At what point in the mud does an act of what

might be called independence become

possible is the question

on all of our limbs, not minds, not yet, although

we’re getting there bit by bit, and then

we’ll plateau for a period before gliding back

down into the huddle, dragging everything with us.