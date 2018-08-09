A Chronology of Roads

Once salt was the power to cross the unmapped
and sidle up to the one hauling the story
of why the caravan was moving, and where. Once
story was a song that mapped the rising horizon
and water the reason to pitch houses of hair
or load everything on shoulders. Once alone
was shieldlessness, prelude to danger. Once God
was mountain thunder, or drought, or floods,
something to sacrifice a child to, the fist of justice
slowly opening. Then God was a flaming shrub, then
a tickle in your insomniac ear. Once forgetfulness
was waking hungover, alarmed, driving to a dying
factory in a Rust Belt town. Then it was running
past empty in the middle of winter, testing the limits
of emptiness. Once there were highway robbers. Then
freeways with toll plazas, oases of hamburgers, temples
of the mavens of convenience. Once perpetuity
was an aquiline profile hewn from marble or stone.
Then a map of everything you named yourself
after yourself. Then it was writing your name
in cold Pacific iambic. Then a yacht, a kilo of blow,
bikini stock options. And now it’s becoming
one’s own constellation, unlit planets orbiting
to bask in your light. Once bridges were ice roads,
and the bride of the sea was the name of a city.
Once a wall was meant to slow invaders. Now
deserts move faster than future, but still can’t
catch up to history. In twilight, along unlit highway,
sweatshop workers plow the breakdown lane, skitter
four-lane asphalt to dirt-floor villages, white tees
gleaming in headlights like doe eyes. Once existence
was hand to mouth. Then it was stone oven. Then
nostalgia for hunger, weight watching. Then driving
not knowing where you were going. Then driving,
not knowing and no longer caring. Once the car
began to shake so hard we thought it was laughing.
Then we thought it was dying, and we were
going to die. All it needed was tires. Once feet were
tires. Once hands were wipers, cup-holders, car-seats,
horns. Once scarves were windshields, veils for eyes
reflecting the road ahead and the road they rode
to arrive in the middle of things, not wondering about the end.