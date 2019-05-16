The Conversion of Paul

—for Paul Otremba

Bewildered—something in me is made wild

from looking at it—but something

also chastened, subdued, because

it holds my gaze a long time. It is itself

a unit of time—one bewildering instant

caught by Caravaggio’s imagination—Saul

thrown off his horse, landing on his back,

taken aback, Saul becoming Paul, struck blind,

being spoken to by the light. It seems

none of us really cares for Gunn’s

take on the painting, defiant insistence

of being hardly enlightened, but I admire

the chiaroscuro-like contrast he makes

between Paul’s wide-open arms

and the close-fisted prayers

of the old women he notices in the pews

when he turns away. But even if

Paul on the ground is still falling, both

are gestures of blind faith, as Stan calls

it. You call it a bar brawl, all this one-upmanship,

but in your poem you don’t take sides,

you give your own perspective, twenty-first-century,

postmodern, belated. You ask what happens if

a hundred people hold the painting in their minds

at the same time. Will it gain a collective dullness,

a tarry film like too much smoke? But I like to think

it would sharpen the focus, deepen the saturation

of the red cloak, crumpled like bed sheets, beneath him.

A lot could be made of how Gunn, then Stan, then you

make a poem out of a painting, but Caravaggio

did it first, making the painting out of verses

from the Bible. All art traffics in some kind of translation.

Which might be another word for conversion. God says

Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me? It is hard for thee

to kick against the pricks. Which makes me think

of the horse, who should be more visibly

shaken probably from such a flash of light.

No one seems to register how claustrophobic

it all is, difficult to believe it’s happening

outside, where there should be space

for all this stretching out, and the horse

wouldn’t have to raise one hoof so as not

to step on Paul. And the groomsman,

why isn’t he doing anything but

staring down? Like all Caravaggios,

it’s sexual, the arms and legs splayed as if

ready to be taken by God himself,

but it’s really an outsize gesture of shock.

I heard the news of your being sick, Paul,

when I was in Italy. If God himself

is the radiance that struck Saul into Paul,

then what is the darkness swimming around

everything? It makes one feel inside of something,

confined by such dark. Afterwards, the Bible says,

Paul was three days without sight, and

neither did eat nor drink. Now after chemo

you consume a thousand-calorie shake

called The Hulk to keep from losing weight.

I went to see the painting when I was in Rome

in September. It is a pleasure to look at a painting

over time. To consider it along with others,

including you, my friend, over decades.

Something in the painting is insistently

itself, intractable, and yet inexhaustible meaning

keeps also being revealed. Paul, thinking of you

when I look at the painting changes it. I see you

vulnerable, surrendered, beautiful and young,

registering that something in you has changed

and what happens next happens to you alone.

And inside you. Conversion is a form of being saved,

like chemo is a form of cure, but it looks to me

like punishment, a singling out, ominous,

and experienced in the dark. When

I used to see the painting, I was an anonymous

bystander. Now I am helpless. It is

and you are, in the original sense, awful.

I can’t get inside the painting

like I suddenly and desperately want to,

to hold him, to help you get back up.

And now, for Paul, everything has changed.

