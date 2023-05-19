“Tenebrae responsoria” & “An Image from Afar” 

translated from the Polish by Karen Kovacik
Tenebrae responsoria
Over time, I became a long-distance runner.
Berlin, 23 June 2022
An Image from Afar
Berlin, 5 November, 2022
Jacek Dehnel (b. 1980 in Gdańsk, Poland) is a Polish poet, writer, translator, and painter. His first collection of poems was the last book recommended by the Polish Nobel laureate Czesław Miłosz. A prolific author of ten books of poems, five novels, several collections of short prose works, editorials, and essays, Dehnel has also translated works by Philip Larkin, Henry James, Edmund White, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and J. M. Coetzee, among others. His own works have been translated into over a dozen languages. A selection of his poems, Aperture (Zephyr Press, 2018, trans. Karen Kovacik), received PEN’s Award for Poetry in Translation honorary mention. His novels Saturn (Dedalus Books, 2013) and Lala (Oneworld, 2018), both translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones, are available in English. In partnership with his husband, Piotr Tarczynski, he also writes a detective series under the pen name Maryla Szymiczkowa. Two volumes in this series, Mrs. Mohr Goes Missing and Karolina and the Torn Curtain (Oneworld 2019, 2021 and Harper Collins 2020, 2022) have also been translated by Lloyd-Jones. Dehnel has been the recipient of the Kościelski Award and the Polityka Passport Award. Since 2020 he has lived with his husband in Berlin.
Karen Kovacik is the author of the poetry collections Metropolis Burning (Cleveland State UP, 2005) and Beyond the Velvet Curtain (Kent State UP, 1999); the editor of Scattering the Dark: An Anthology of Polish Women Poets (White Pine, 2016); and the translator of Jacek Dehnel’s Aperture (Zephyr Press, 2018), a finalist for the 2019 PEN Award for Poetry in Translation. With Mira Rosenthal and Antonia Lloyd-Jones, she translated Krystyna Dąbrowska’s Tideline, which appeared from Zephyr Press in 2022. Her poems and translations have appeared widely in American Poetry Review, Boston Review, New Letters, Poetry, and Southern Review. For her translation work, she received a Fulbright Research Grant to Poland and two fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.