To stomp through drifts of snow and listen

for the crunch, crisp and swote.

Like biting into an apple with our feet.

How wonderful to spend day after day in a train

of snow, a whole car just for you and me.

How wonderful not to feel compelled to think

of a better word than wonderful.



To search the Internet for the crunch

and creak of someone walking through snow.

Cranch if we lived in the seventeenth century.

Snow falling on yards of junk, on rusting

engines and factories.

On huge roots that could push up a city.

What a joy to say quinquangular and stretch

my mouth around your mouth.

To teeter the ridges between quartz and hunch.

To prolong the crunch and say backstitch

and eldritch, hotchpotch and crouch.

What is it like to be a root

sucking up rain, dirt, and snow falling

without purpose or goal?

Penetrating into the oldest covenants.

Lapping the blood of billions.

Is there laughter in the hereafter?

Do you envy the rat its tail

with over two hundred scales?

What a whiff of snow rushes the headphones.

Oh, honeybunch, if I met you in my sleep

would we lapspoon the possible?

Would we push up a whole city with our

radicles and burls?

How close are we to the edge

where the same answers are asked over and over?

Snowover and out. Snowover and out.