Listen to S. Brook Corfman read this excerpt.

The mirror I feel best about now

is the blank television, how

it is wide and smoothed

like one of Monet’s waterlilies,

as if there is a dark pond between

me and the me on the other side.

I can sit while I look into it, like

at MoMA, or the Tuileries.

It fits more easily into a photograph.

I turn myself into something like

a painting or a video installation hanging

at MoMA or the Tuileries, which

is more interesting to pay attention to

over time. You can destroy a painting

by getting it a little wet, though it is harder but not

impossible to destroy a television the same

way. I was so afraid of surgery

because of a phone call with my mother

that haunts me, that she doesn’t remember,

but I have had minimal pain. Things happen

when you are ready for them to happen,

sometimes, as practice. You are not

necessarily stronger or more capable

than you think but you might be.

When my partner goes out of town

I watch Practical Magic and get briefly

really into minimalist electronic music.

In the dark car between Nicole and

Sandra’s faces I can see my hair

but not my face, at least during the day.

This valuation of my hair over my face—

I think it is the closest I have come

to dysphoria, to its meaning.

All my poems were about me, even when

they seemed not to be, Kelly even said

I don’t think of you as the speaker

of your poems, so I made them more explicit.

No one doubts Monet made his paintings.

Their garden still exists; my mom and I walked

through it. Though most artists do not have

such definite domains. When I showed up

for my procedure, the kind nurse

who asked if I had Botox because

my forehead was perfect, though this was all she

could see of my face—she said she needed

to talk to someone on the phone, in real time,

before I could go under, to make sure

I wouldn’t drive myself home.

My partner was asleep, but my friend wasn’t,

and I was so grateful to hear her clear voice

on the line, shockingly, irrefutably awake.