Kim Wooncho translated by Suphil Lee Park

Listen to Suphil Lee Park read this poem in Korean and English.



You, visitor from a dream twenty years ago

Stand on this beach now as a stranger with white hair

Waning years from this day on won’t be such a pain

Let’s talk, laugh, and drink—in spring we’d be good to go

Heartless water flows on and knows not to return

Spring wind or fall moon, who else will pour drinks with me

Tonight, listen, I’ll spill a lifetime’s worth and more

Even these lanterns dim and bloom just for us two