Jennifer Chang is the author of two poetry collections, Some Say the Lark (Alice James Books, 2017), which was long-listed for the PEN Open Book Award and won the 2018 William Carlos Williams Award, and The History of Anonymity (University of Georgia Press, 2008). She has published her writing in many journals, including the Believer, the Baffler, Poetry, the Literary Review, and the New Yorker.

She has taught poetry at the Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference, held editorial roles at Poetry Daily and ISLE, and served on the Kate and Kingsley Tufts Poetry screening committee and as a reader for the Yale Younger Poetry Series. An associate professor of English at George Washington University, she is on the MFA faculty at Bennington College and co-chair of the Advisory Board of Kundiman. She currently lives in Washington, DC, but will soon be moving to Austin, TX, to begin teaching at the University of Texas in fall 2021.