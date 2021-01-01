J. M. Tyree edits nonfiction and dramatic writing for NER. He is the coauthor of three books, Our Secret Life in the Movies (with Michael McGriff, A Strange Object/Deep Vellum), BFI Film Classics: The Big Lebowski (with Ben Walters, British Film Institute/Bloomsbury), and Wonder, Horror, Mystery (with Morgan Meis, punctum books). He is also the author of three books, The Counterforce – Thomas Pynchon’s Inherent Vice(Fiction Advocate), Vanishing Streets – Journeys in London (Stanford University Press), and BFI Film Classics: Salesman (BFI/Bloomsbury).

Our Secret Life in the Movies was an NPR Best Books selection—more on the book at NPR’s Weekend Edition and the Paris Review blog. His essays have appeared in Brick, Lapham’s Quarterly, Sight & Sound, The Believer, and Bennington Review. His short stories have appeared in McSweeney’s, Guernica, Esquire.com, The Masters Review, and Craft Literary.

Tyree was a graduate of Middlebury College, a Keasbey Scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge, and a Wallace Stegner-Truman Capote Fellow and Jones Lecturer in Stanford’s Creative Writing Program. He is a contributing editor at Film Quarterly and teaches at VCUarts as distinguished visiting professor. He has spoken at London’s National Film Theatre and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. His Top 10 List of Documentaries appeared in Sight & Sound’s Greatest Documentaries Poll.

photo by Ben Walters