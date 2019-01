Benjamin Ehrlich is the author of The Dreams of Santiago Ramón y Cajal (Oxford University Press). He is a Salzburg Global Fellow and co-creator of the website The Beautiful Brain. His work has appeared in New England Review, Nautilus, and The Paris Review Daily. Ben is at work on a new book—The Brain That Discovered Itself—to be published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Google