Copies of the new issue shipped from the printer December 7 but have been delayed in the postal system. We apologize for the delay and thank you for your patience!

New England Review

Jessie van Eerden

A Story of Mary and Martha Taking in a Foster Girl [audio]

Listen to Jessie van Eerden’s essay “A Story of Mary and Martha Taking in a Foster Girl” read by Francis Price, from NER 40.3.

For the full podcast featuring this essay and more, listen & subscribe at NER Out Loud!

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories