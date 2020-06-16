A Mix Tape: The Hit Singularities

Poetry from NER 36.4 (2015)
(Side A)
1. “Like a Virgin”—Madonna
How to look out the window
and see something other
than the smear of purple apricot
that velvet sunset left
on my terrifying private sky,
in 1983?
2. “Cruel Summer”—Bananarama
They didn’t last the afternoon,
any of those three dates in a week,
three new guys I’d met.
I said yes to a drive to the beach,
to lunch at Sizzler and lunch
at a salad place.
I thought I was getting ready,
Sun-in in my perm, but we could tell
by the silence.
It wasn’t hungry or angry. Didn’t
want a stronger stranger,
or even dessert.
Just caressed everything hopeless
with no muscles at all. Thanks!
See you in school.
3. “Let’s Go Crazy”—Prince
Tonight’s hemophiliac moon,
(talented cheat) is brilliant
in the role of understudy
to the sometimes mad eye of Venus.
Or:
Being a smart girl who wants
to be in love is like breaking a leg
in a boring accident (sidewalk trip)
but the wound gets a disease (gangrene)
so everyone looks at you funny
but they don’t really notice you.
4. “Nobody’s Diary”—Yaz
How do I deceive myself?
Do I act my happiness?
Am I good at acting it?
I live in a large box of air
playing records so unhappily.
I can’t forget how you looked
at me, like I wasn’t me and you
weren’t you. How to change?
How to change everything
into everything you like?
5. “How Soon Is Now”—The Smiths
Blood in the mouth
is so familiar, metal
in liquid form come
up to nourish source.
So we put to lips what
cuts us: paper, wood,
wire, knife, teeth.
I bite my tongue in two
when I smell your hair,
that Aquanet. When
will I know the smallest
hair? The softer things?
6. “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)”—Dead or Alive
Words: the berries of the cosmos,
plucked from their system
then changed beyond belief
because you don’t believe me.
(Side B)
1. “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?”—Culture Club
Against ourselves
we stand no chance—
we chop our wood,
jack our trades, gas
our cars, shave our heads
bare in solidarity with
not dying. We are
the miracle meat.
Sandwiches nobody
buys, wrapped in plastic
on display against
our wishes against
ourselves again.
2. “I Ran (So Far Away)” —Flock of Seagulls
I ran away only to prove
I chose my next move somehow.
Really you did not lose me:
you walked away. I sat there waiting
but you were gone. Only then did I run,
to salvage a mile or two of my own.
I don’t know how much of my own story
is true and what I’ve had to believe.
Really I think I just sat there self-thinking
the same cruel sentences:
You fool yourself, you do. And you know it, liar.
I couldn’t get away.
3. “Here Comes the Rain Again”—Eurythmics
No kind nana
with papery hands to click
her knitting needles
and tell you that memory
itself used to have memory.
This wet dump doesn’t
remember falling year
after year, but it did, does,
the very same stuff.
Water is One, to Old Earth-
Sky, even if we divide it
by tasks, titles, time.
4. “Words”—Missing Persons
“Do you hear me? Do you care?”
If words were material
and not ether, ink, rivulet
of breath in space,
they’d have a hand-stitched
quality, each a starsplat
of sleep on a plain white
tight cotton sheet that robots
wove on their industrial looms.
They want us comfortable.
5. “New Moon on Monday”— Duran Duran
Changeling starlings landing
on a line of verse or vine of voice
so singular
it’s not inhuman but unihuman.
Simon says he’s synced
to a perfect keyboard,
there’s truth in synth.
That’s what synth means:
to make true. An everglow
lost among the speechless.
Le bon mot swallows the night.
6. “(Keep Feeling) Fascination”—The Human League
I’m blinded by vision, like an artist
who paints miniature landscapes
and portraits on a grain of sand
using a microscope and tweezers
who yells, “Fuck!” when the tiny
brush with its single mouse hair slips
and ruins the mountaintop the artist
has been scaling all morning, hoping
to peak by lunch. It was never going
to be a masterpiece, we know that,
but it does hold fast whatever art is in us,
that thing that blooms like failure and is.