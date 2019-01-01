New England Review

Blanket

Very loyal to individuals, blankets object to being used

as metaphors for vast declarations. Each time a blanket

covers a body, it tries to keep the dusty soul alive

through the night. With what defenses? Stripes, satin

trim, a pattern pricked out in embroidery floss, weft,

warp. While it’s true that occasionally a reprobate in

the ranks rises up and denounces the entire enterprise

of singular devotion, even that blanket can’t claim for

sure truth holds eternal value. As it exposes a body

to dangers seething under the bed by uncovering a

toe or an entire foot, the rogue blanket could feel a

twinge of remorse. Just don’t say anything to it about

all regrets or all terrors, all oceans or all hearts, those

abacuses tallying away in their ichorous accounting

offices, offering false assurances to everybody.

Light

The wild golden giant does his geometry lessons

using windows as tools to create parallelograms, and

a small mutt, who must stay inside a cold apartment

alone every day, sits in a patch of sunlight feeling like a

respected king basking in glory, though he must move

every so often because the giant abandons his premises

over and over as a dutiful show of faith in universal

reality, which the dog wouldn’t choose to believe in

unless he were offered a biscuit.