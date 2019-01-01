Vonani Bila on South African poets “who stand out for me”

Other poets that deserve a wider audience include Makhosazana Xaba (these hands), Mbongeni Khumalo (Apocrypha), Mzwandile Matiwana (Betrayal), Goodenough Mashego (Journey with me), Bruce Mkhomazi Ngobeni (Ndzheko wa Rixaka), Myesha Jenkins (Breaking the Surface), and Max Marhanele (Marhambu ya Nhloko). The list of gifted South African poets is long and the canvass is vast: Karen Press, Ingrid de Kok, Liesl Jobson, Angifi Dladla, Seitlhamo Motsapi, Khulile Nxumalo, Charl-Piere Naude, Lesego Rampolokeng, Sandile Dikeni, Ari Sitas, Kelwyn Sole, Athol Williams, Jim Pascual Agustin, Phillipa ya de Villiers, Raphael d’Abdon, Mzi Mahola, Phomelelo Machika, Napo Masheane, Malika Ndlovu, Joan Metelerkamp, Robert Berold, Maya Wegerif, and Koleka Putuma.

Most of these poets are solid voices, widely anthologized, have travelled extensively to poetry festivals across the country and around the world. Most of them are experimental and take their craft seriously, thus their poetry is frank, unpretentious, unflinching, visionary, memorable, and immortal. Most South African poets are capable of lifting a stage poem come to life on the page, and vice versa. Their images are original, and every time I read their poems I feel the heat.

“Baolyi’s art gallery” appears in NER 38.4

order a copy of NER today — or better yet, subscribe!