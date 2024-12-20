Winter 2025 (Part I)

NOVEMBER 2024

Yuri Andrukhovych, translated by John Hennessy and Ostap Kin, Set Change (NYRB/Poets) — author and translators published in NER 44.3

“Wide-ranging and representative of Andrukhovych’s many strengths, this is a valuable English-language introduction to an important poet.”

—Publishers Weekly, starred review

G. C. Waldrep, The Opening Ritual (Tupelo Press) — published most recently in NER 44.3

“The Opening Ritual is the kind of furiously curious, unabashedly ambitious poetry book I want to show everyone, to prove such books can still be written.”

—Kaveh Akbar, author of Martyr!

Daniela Catrileo, translated by Edith Adams, Guerilla Blooms (Eulalia Books) — author and translator appeared in NER 43.4

” . . . a story that has always been there but rarely been heard, and in this telling it is thrillingly immediate, sucking the reader in close to the experience, propelled by the music and rhythms of its language(s) . . .” —Daniel Hahn, author of Catching Fire: A Translation Diary

Paisley Rekdal, Real Toads, Imaginary Gardens: On Reading and Writing Poetry Forensically (W. W. Norton) — published most recently in NER 38.3

“This meticulously crafted guidebook will appeal not only to teachers seeking to educate beginning students of poetry but also anyone seeking to understand the intimate and complex connection between poets and their readers.” —Kirkus Reviews

NOVEMBER & DECEMBER 2024

Megan Howell, Softie (West Virginia University Press) — NER staff reader

“Expertly blending the strangeness and terror of magic with the strangeness and terror of being alive, this collection introduces Megan Howell as an unforgettable new voice.” —Danielle Evans, author of Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self

Niki Herd, The Stuff of Hollywood (Copper Canyon Press) — published in NER 43.1

“. . . powerful and evocative to its last beating line. [Herd’s] disciplined approach to structure holds tension from start to finish.” —Booklist, starred review

Heidi Bell, Signs of the Imminent Apocalypse and Other Stories (Cornerstone Press) — published in NER 45.3

“Heidi Bell is one of our great unsung writers. Let these stories sing to you. Listen to their music and you will fall under their spell as I did.”

—Matthew Salesses, author of The Sense of Wonder

Shuzo Takiguchi translated by Mary Jo Bang and Yuki Tanaka, A Kiss for the Absolute: Selected Poems of Shuzo Takiguchi (Princeton University Press) — translators appeared in NER 45.3

“This collection is more than an introduction to Takiguchi’s poetry; it’s an invitation into a cultural and linguistic dialogue that feels deeply mysterious and illuminating.” —The Indiependent