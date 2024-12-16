New England Review

Winter 2024

Introducing NER 45.4

The print edition of our cinematic winter issue (45.4) is on its way to subscribers and our online preview is now live! Enjoy gripping prose by Roy KeseyAlysia HanKathleen Wheaton, and Dan Musgrave; contemplative poetry by Kazim AliPerry LevitchGarous Abdolmalekian, and Rena J. Mosteirin; the special feature Chunking Express at 30: Rewatching Wong Kar Wai; translations from the Persian, Russian, and Korean; and much more.

From now until December 19, take advantage of our holiday sale and enjoy over 20% off all subscriptions.

