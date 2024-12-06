A Conversation with Jehanne Dubrow

Photo of Jehanne Dubrow courtesy of Cedric Terell

“There was a writer who changed what I thought

about reading and, later, what I understood even about my own desires.”

The new episode of NER Out Loud features a reading and conversation with poet and essayist Jehanne Dubrow.

With podcast hosts Hamilton Smith and Sydney Smith, Dubrow discusses her new essay, “Red Monsters,” about Anne Carson’s Autobiography of Red, bisexuality, and how hybrid literatures can teach us to face the monstrous parts of ourselves. Like the essay, their conversation ranges over the topics of literary analysis, personal narrative, theater camp, and mythology. “Red Monsters” appears in in NER 45.3.

Hamilton Smith ’25 is a neuroscience major, and Sydney Smith ‘24.5 is an English major and art history minor at Middlebury College. Interns at NER in summer 2024, this pair also collaborated on episode 27 of NER Out Loud, with poet and translator Soje, who guest edited “Seven South Korean Poets and Their Translators,” in NER 45.2.

Sydney Smith (left) and Hamilton Smith (right)