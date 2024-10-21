A conversation with Trudy Lewis

“A pastoral love story with a modern twist.”

In this episode of NER Out Loud, we dive into a discussion about some resilient corn kernels, the malleability of masculinity, adaptation to climate change, and much more.

Host Charlotte Roberts chats with author and professor Trudy Lewis about Lewis’s short story, “Morado,” published in NER 45.2. Set in a fictional seed research institute in Kansas, “Morado” explores what it means to queer both our own bodies and the natural world in order to survive. Featured throughout the episode are three brief excerpts from the story, read by the author.

Listen to this episode of NER Out Loud on Soundcloud—and subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!

Charlotte Roberts ‘25.5 was Podcast Producer for summer 2024. An English and Gender Studies joint major at Middlebury College, member of the Sunday Night Environmental Group, and resident of the campus’s local foods house, she is interested in telling stories about how we adapt ourselves, our work, and our communities in response to climate change.