Thursday, October 24 @ 7:00 PM EST

Our annual NER Out Loud program just got Louder! Join us on Thursday, October 24, 7:30 pm EST, for this warm and inviting event, in which students from Oratory Now read selections from the New England Review and student writers read their own poetry and prose aloud on stage in Middlebury’s Dance Theatre, Mahaney Center for the Arts, Middlebury College.

All are invited to a dessert reception in the lobby after the show.

From Oratory Now, Max Gibson, Sorina Johnston, Sathvik Kunigal, Weronika Wozny will read new writing from the New England Review. Selections include prose by Lindsay Hill, K. R. Mullins, and Cristina Pop, and poetry by Craig Morgan Teicher.

Student creative writers Tasha Deen, Caroline Jiao, and Sam Wemmer will read their own poems and stories.

This event will also be live streamed on the Dance Department YouTube page.