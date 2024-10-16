Fall 2024 (Part III)

OCTOBER 2024

Jennifer Chang, An Authentic Life (Copper Canyon Press) — NER poetry editor

“[Chang has] a poetic style that is wild, unfettered and unpredictable, yet devastatingly precise in the emotions it dredges up. Chang is a poet who merges the abstract and the concrete with fierce, visceral energy.” —Shelf Awareness

Rick Barot, Moving the Bones (Milkweed Editions) — former NER poetry editor

“Moving the Bones is a piercing lyric account of what we’ve been living through—together, but alone—and what we continue to find fearful, fascinating, and beloved.” —David Baker, author of Whale Fall

Emily Jungmin Yoon, Find Me as the Creature I Am (Knopf) — published in NER 41.1

“Not only do these poems edify with knowledge, they’re also revelations of feeling, wonder, and resolve, traveling through routes circuitous and vexed as the finest essays.” —Ocean Vuong, author of Time Is a Mother

Scholastique Mukasonga translated by Mark Polizzotti, Sister Deborah (Archipelago Books) — author appeared in NER 41.3

“[Sister Deborah] delivers a dazzling and witty narrative of a Black Christian cult in early 20th-century Rwanda . . . a master class in post-colonial feminist storytelling.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review

Alexandra Teague, Ominous Music Intensifying (Persea Books) — published in NER 25.1-2

“Teague makes her long sentences into exuberant pageants, part sex appeal, part enduring outrage, and by no means devoid of comedy.” ―New York Times Book Review

Lore Segal, The Journal I Did Not Keep (Melville House) — published in NER 36.1

“Segal is a monumental writer, one of the finest of her generation; this lovely collection is a fine introduction to her work.” —Kirkus Reviews, starred review

Ben Miller, Pandemonium Logs: Sioux Falls, South Dakota 2020-2022 (Rutgers University Press) — published most recently in NER 45.2

“A profound meditation on the fragility of life, delivered in a voice that is both irresistibly intimate and unfailingly precise.”

—Christoph Irmscher, author of The Poetics of Natural History

Gjertrud Schnackenberg, St. Matthew Passion (Arrowsmith Press) — published in NER 38.2

“What a superb poet she is, and what a range of original sensibility, what private music, in the less well-worn emotions.”

—Nadine Gordimer, author of No Time Like the Present