Introducing NER 45.3

The print edition of our otherworldly fall issue (45.3) is on its way to subscribers and our online preview is now live! Enjoy eclectic prose by Lindsay HillJehanne DubrowRobert Stothart, and Mary Clark; provoking poetry by Temperance Aghamohammadi, Craig Morgan TeicherVictoria Chang, and Michael Robins; a Celtic fairy tale about dreaming; translations from the Hindi and Spanish; and much more.

Feeling tempted? From now until September 20, take advantage of our anniversary sale and enjoy 20% off all subscriptions.

