Thursday, October 10 @ 7:00 PM EST

Left to right: Ann Dávila Cardinal, Cole Chaudhari, Samantha DeFlitch, & Christopher Shaw

Join us on Thursday, October 10, at 7 PM EST in Middlebury College’s Humanities House (115 Franklin Street) for the kickoff event of NER‘s Ulysses Reading Series. Named after artist James MacDonell’s Visualizing Ulysses series of schematic prints, which hang throughout the house, this series celebrates new work by writers at all stages of their careers.

Featuring novelist Ann Dávila Cardinal, Middlebury student Cole Chaudhari, and NER contributors Samantha DeFlitch (45.2) and Christopher Shaw (33.4).

Light fare and specialty mocktails inspired by Visualizing Ulysses will be served. All readings are free and open to the public.

Interested in attending? Help us get a head count by RSVPing below.

Ann Dávila Cardinal is a poly-genre author with an MFA in Writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Her young adult novels include Five Midnights, Category Five, Breakup from Hell, and You’ve Awoken Her, a horror comedy coming from HarperCollins in June 2025. Her middle grade debut, a biography of Latin trap artist Bad Bunny, came out September 3 from Macmillan. The Storyteller’s Death, her first novel for adults, released in October 2022 and won gold in the International Latino Book Awards. Her next adult novel, We Need No Wings, was released from Sourcebooks on September 10. Ann is also a part-time bookseller in Stowe, Vermont, and lives in Morrisville with her husband.

Cole Chaudhari is a rising junior at Middlebury College, where he studies history and English. He was a spring 2024 intern at the New England Review.

Samantha DeFlitch is the author of Confluence (Broadstone Books, 2021). Her poems have appeared in New England Review, Missouri Review, Colorado Review, and Appalachian Review, among others. She has received fellowships from the Vermont Studio Center and the Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing, and her work has been supported by the Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference, the Audubon Artist Residency at Hog Island, and the University of New Hampshire, where she completed her MFA. She lives in New Hampshire, where she is a staff reader for the Maine Review.

Christopher Shaw is a lifelong resident of the greater Champlain-Hudson watershed. He edited Adirondack Life magazine in the 1980s and published Sacred Monkey River: A Canoe Trip with the Gods, in 2000. He retired from teaching writing at Middlebury in 2018 and since then has published The Power Line: A Novel; and The Crazy Wisdom: Memoir of a Friendship. His novel The Manager, is due out in December 2024.