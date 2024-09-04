SEPTEMBER 2024

Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, Janine Joseph, Esther Lin, Here to Stay: Poetry and Prose from the Undocumented Diaspora (Harper Perennial) — Castillo appeared in NER 35.2, Lin appeared in NER 44.3

“Page by page, the poems in this anthology are among the best ever written.”

—Ingrid Rojas Contreras, author of the The Man Who Could Move Clouds

Erminia Dell’Oro translated by Oonagh Stransky, Abandoment (Héloïse Press)

— translator appeared most recently in NER 45.2

“A recovered gem from the Italian Postcolonial literary canon.” —Héloïse Press

Sherrie Flick, Homing: Instincts of a Rustbelt Feminist (University of Nebraska Press)

— published in NER 43.1

“Brilliant and analytical, grieving and powerful, these essays move with her soaring spirit. Read them!” —Hilda Raz, author of Letter from a Place I’ve Never Been

Kazim Ali, Black Buffalo Woman: An Introduction to the Poetry and Poetics of Lucille Clifton (BOA Editions) — published most recently in NER 41.1

“Each thoughtful essay lifts her poems to the light and returns you to Clifton’s brilliance and power.” —Ada Limón, author of The Carrying

Charles Holdefer, Ivan the Terrible Goes on a Family Picnic (Sagging Meniscus Press)

— published most recently in NER 37.1

“Charles Holdefer is an alchemist, transforming our national and human shortcomings into satiric gold.” —Elizabeth McKenzie, author of The Dog of the North

László Krasznahorkai translated by Ottilie Mulzet, Herscht 07769 (New Directions) — translator published most recently in NER 44.3

“Brilliant, like all of Krasznahorkai’s books—and just as challenging, though well worth the effort required.” —Kirkus Reviews