Estonian Baltic Chain, Aug. 23, 1989. Courtesy of A. Ploompuu and the Estonian National Archive.

“I don’t think it is possible to have a functioning society, capable of evolving and making smart collective decisions, if a single “correct” narrative is imposed on it—a story of what was, is, and will be . . .”

The Art of Thinking with the Other: A Dialogue with Rein Raud

This is the ninth in our “Literature and Democracy” series. This quarterly column, curated by NER international correspondent Ellen Hinsey, presents writers’ responses to the threats to democracy around the world, beginning with a focus on Eastern Europe.