Summer 2024 (Part 3)

Savor the last full month of summer with eight new must-reads by New England Review contributors.

AUGUST 2024

Yoko Ogawa translated by Stephen Snyder, Mina’s Matchbox (Pantheon Books) — translator published in NER 37.4

“Captivating . . . Ogawa pulls off the rare feat of making childhood memories both credible and provocative.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review

Joan Larkin, Old Stranger (Alice James Books) — published in NER 35.4

“Larkin expertly hones the edges of poems like a luthier shapes a violin.”

—Diane Seuss, author of Modern Poetry

Ismet Prcic, Unspeakable Home (Avid Reader Press) — published most recently in NER 42.2

“An adventurous novel that meshes a fragmented narrative with a broken soul . . . Tricky, prismatic, sardonic . . .” —Kirkus Reviews

Carl Phillips, Scattered Snows, to the North (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) — published most recently in NER 42.2

“This is another poised addition to Phillips’s dazzling body of work.”

—Publishers Weekly, starred review

Baek Sehee translated by Anton Hur, I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki (Bloomsbury Publishing) — translator published in NER 45.2

“Baek’s journey through the dark forest of depression is sometimes painful but ultimately revelatory and inspiring.” —Kirkus Reviews

Wendell Berry, Another Day: Sabbath Poems (Counterpoint LLC) — published most recently in NER 16.4

“Another stunning contribution to the poetry canon from one of America’s most beloved writers.” —Englewood Review of Books

Kirstin Allio, Double-Check for Sleeping Children (Fiction Collective 2) — published most recently in NER 40.4

“Formally daring, relentlessly probing, Kirstin Allio’s writing heaves the reader into a world of predation and initiation . . .” —JoAnna Novak, author of Domestirexia

Charles Ferdinand Ramuz translated by Bill Johnston, Great Fear on the Mountain (Archipelago Books) — translator published most recently in NER 35.4

“On the basis of this gripping tale, [Ramuz’s novels] deserve a far wider Anglophone readership—and Great Fear on the Mountain is an excellent place to start.”

—The Telegraph