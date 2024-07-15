Summer 2024 (Part 2)

Celebrate the sunlit days of summer with eight illuminating new books by New England Review contributors.

JUNE & JULY 2024

Samuel Kọ́láwọlé, The Road to the Salt Sea (Amistad Press) — published in NER 44.3

“The Road to the Salt Sea is a pulsating piece of art that crawls inside you and refuses to let go . . .” —Eric Nguyen, author of Things We Lost to the Water

James Lee Burke, CLETE (Atlantic Monthly Press) — published in NER 8.3

“James Lee Burke is one of a small handful of elite suspense writers whose work transcends the genre, making the leap into capital-L Literature.” —Bookpage

Karen Rigby, Fabulosa (Jackleg Press) — published in NER 24.2

“Karen Rigby’s lush, restless poems somersault dazzlingly between the world’s myriad surfaces and the shadowy interiors of heart and mind . . .”

—Kasey Jueds, author of The Thicket

Rahel Levin Varnhagen translated by Peter Wortsman I Just Let Life Rain Down on Me (Seagull Books) — translator published in NER 26.2

“This rewarding volume affords English-speaking readers the first privileged peek at the mindset of one of Europe’s first and foremost women of letters.” —Seagull Books

Michael Coffey, Beckett’s Children: A Literary Memoir (OR Books) — published most recently in NER 34.1

“I read this beautiful book all in one sitting. It is stunning—poetic and profound.”

—Lois Oppenheim, author of Directing Beckett

Julie Carr, Underscore (Omnidawn) — published in NER 20.3

“Carr’s stunning Underscore reminds us that desire is a form of participation.”

―Selah Saterstrom, author of Ideal Suggestions

Stacey D’Erasmo, The Long Run (Graywolf Press) — published in NER 31.4

“Artists of all kinds will find inspiration and good company within these thoughtful essays.” —Kirkus, starred review

Norman Lock, The Caricaturist (Bellevue Literary Press) — published most recently in NER 34.2

“Shimmers with glorious language, fluid rhythms, and complex insights.” —NPR