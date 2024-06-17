New England Review

Summer 2024

Introducing NER 45.2

The print edition of our red-hot summer issue (45.2) is on its way to subscribers and our online preview is now live! Enjoy stirring prose by Lauren AcamporaBen MillerIheoma Nwachukwu, and Cynthia R. Wallace; piercing poetry by David Joez VillaverdeFay DillofEmily Pittinos, and Ayokunle Falomo; our special feature “Where On Earth Did You Come From?”—Seven South Korean Poets & Their Translators, guest edited by Soje, and much more.

