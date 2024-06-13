Spring 2024 (Part 3)

Beat your spring fever and put down roots in these eight new collections by New England Review contributors.

APRIL 2024

Alison C. Rollins, Black Bell (Copper Canyon Press) — published in NER 39.3

“Like sunflowers turning towards the sun, readers will turn to this astounding poet.” —Booklist, starred review

Julia Alvarez, The Cemetery of Untold Stories (Algonquin Books) — published most recently in NER 21.4

“Uplifting . . . This brims with the intoxicating power of storytelling.”

—Publishers Weekly

Natasha Trethewey, The House of Being (Yale University Press) — published most recently in NER 35.3

“A thoughtful meditation on a celebrated poet’s reasons for writing.” —Kirkus Reviews

Philip Metres, Fugitive / Refuge (Copper Canyon Press) — published most recently in NER 41.1

“Extraordinary . . . elegant and devastating and compelling and complex.”

—Pádraig Ó Tuama, author of Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World

Jessie Ren Marshall, Women! In! Peril! (Bloomsbury) — published in NER 44.3

“The stories range from absolutely absurd to merely heartbreaking; each one unique and inventive and full of bittersweet magic.” —Electric Literature

Elsa Drucaroff translated by Slava Faybysh, Rodolfo Walsh’s Last Case (Corylus Books) — author & translator published in NER 44.2

“An electrifying, suspense-filled drama in which love and life decisions are inseparable from political convictions . . .” —Latin American Literature Today

Ada Limón, You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World (Milkweed Editions) — published in NER 42.2

“Whoever you are, you will find yourself and your own world in the expansiveness of this collection.” —New York Times

Kellam Ayres, In the Cathedral of My Undoing (Gunpowder Press) — published in NER 31.4 & NER Digital

“Here is art, here is truth, poems as portraits.” —Gary Soto, author of Downtime