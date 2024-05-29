Left to right: Jack Brisson, T Cooper, Porter Fox, Carolyn Orosz, & Stephen Snyder

Reunion weekend at Middlebury College brings together alumni from far and wide, and to celebrate the occasion New England Review is hosting a reading for five Middlebury College faculty and alumni authors. Please join us for this free event on Saturday, June 8, 12:30 pm EST, in the Axinn Center at Starr Library, Room 229.



Reading this year will be Stephen Snyder, Kawashima Professor of Japanese Studies and Dean of Language Schools, along with a range of accomplished alumni, including Jack Brisson (’19), T Cooper (’94), Porter Fox (’94), and Carolyn Orosz (’15). They will read poems, stories, essays, translations, and more. Their books will be available at the College bookstore throughout the weekend.

Jack Brisson ’19 is a writer from Vermont who published his debut story in New England Review’s emerging writers issue in 2023. He currently teaches creative writing at Virginia Commonwealth University and has received support from Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and Bread Loaf Translators’ Conference. He is at work on a novel.

T Cooper ’94 is an author, television writer/producer, journalist, and filmmaker whose groundbreaking work has been pushing boundaries in print and on screen for more than twenty years. Most recently, he served as executive producer and writer for five seasons on the TV series The Blacklist (NBC). He is the author of nine books, including two bestselling novels—The Beaufort Diaries (Melville House) and Lipshitz Six, or Two Angry Blondes (Penguin)—and a nonfiction title, Real Man Adventures (McSweeney’s). His feature documentary Man Made won fourteen Best Documentary Jury and Audience Awards, in addition to a Sundance Institute Grant. He is a professor of English and creative writing at Emory University.

Porter Fox ’94 was born in New York and raised on the coast of Maine. He is the author of four nonfiction books, including Category Five (forthcoming from Little, Brown in September 2024) and The Last Winter (Little, Brown). He lives, writes, teaches, and edits the award-winning literary travel writing journal Nowhere in Upstate New York. His writing has been published in the New Yorker, Paris Review, Best American Travel Writing, and others. He was a 2016 MacDowell Colony fellow and in 2023 he received a Thomas and Barbara Putnam MacDowell Fellowship. He teaches at Columbia University School of the Arts.

Carolyn Orosz ’15 lives and writes in Middlebury, Vermont. She received her MFA in poetry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was managing editor of Devil’s Lake. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Gulf Coast, Southeast Review, 32 Poems, Copper Nickel, Nashville Review, Poetry Northwest, Colorado Review, and elsewhere. She has received support from the Vermont Studio Center, Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and MacDowell. She is currently a poetry reader for the New England Review.

Stephen Snyder, Kawashima Professor of Japanese Studies and Dean of Language Schools at Middlebury College, has translated works by Kenzaburō Ōe, Yu Miri, Natsuo Kirino, and Ryū Murakami, among others. His translation of Yōko Ogawa’s The Memory Police (Pantheon) was a Finalist for the 2019 National Book Award for Translated Literature and for the International Booker Prize. He is also the author of Fictions of Desire: Narrative Form in the Novels of Nagai Kafū (University of Hawai’i Press), and he is currently working on a study of the publishing industry and its effect on literary canons in translation.



Free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you!