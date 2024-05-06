New England Review

Lisa Russ Spaar

Writer’s Notebook—God Ache

Photo of Lisa Russ Spaar courtesy of Jen Fariello

“Why ‘God Ache’? This moniker was an attempt to lean into my post-COVID, postpartum poetry apartness, my unsettled longing for both the constraint and dilation that poetry, like belief, affords. . . .”

After the appearance of Madrigalia: New & Selected Poems and a debut novel, Paradise Close, in fairly quick succession in 2021 and 2022, I found myself—as writers sometimes do after work done over a long period is finally “captured” between covers—in an unsettled relationship with my work, with what might come next. I had started a second novel before Paradise Close came out and while grappling with that began to try my hand at writing some short fiction as well. I continued writing book reviews and of course reading the intrepid poems of my undergraduate and graduate students. But I felt apart from and adrift about poems, my own poetry praxis. The pile of battered Moleskines in which I’d feverishly penned the sonnet-haunted madrigals, the new poems in Madrigalia, often one a day for many, many months, lay stacked on my desk, the most recent notebook largely untouched. 

Did this have to do, I wondered, with my fledgling interest in narrative, in longer forms that require—at least for me, as I am learning—a patience and duration different from the kind of energy required of the poems I am drawn to writing? My friend, the writer Deborah Eisenberg, once told me that she had “to grow a new brain” after each new book appeared. Always a sprinter, never a cross-country runner, I wondered if these new practices in stamina (and in simply being a beginner in a new genre) might be changing my relationship to my own poems? 

In the late winter/early spring of 2023, I decided to resurrect (so to speak) a Lenten poetry practice of many years that I’d abandoned while working on my first novel: an attempt—rather than “giving up” the Girl Scout Thin Mints that often flew in at the same time—to write a short poem a day for the forty days of that penitential season. My poetry books all contain some vestige of these earlier Lenten exercises—poems I called “penances” or “mortifications” or “vernal etudes.” The “God Ache” series, on which I continue to work, began a year ago as part of this for a while neglected custom.

Why “God Ache”?  This moniker was an attempt to lean into my post-COVID, postpartum poetry apartness, my unsettled longing for both the constraint and dilation that poetry, like belief, affords. “[A] living fence. A wielding. A yield,” as the poem “God Ache: espalier” concludes. Most poems in the series continue to be haunted by the ghost of the sonnet, probably for that form’s very pitch of restraint and beyond-ing the speaker herself is seeking—both eternity and bondage in the face of certain loss: of our rented time in our bodies, our relationships as we know them, the planet itself. These “God Ache” poems have become a way, for me, of living with that terrible uncertainty, holding it, so to speak, if only for a moment:

I know that true & chosen love
is the native country. Summer’s freedom
succumbing, each to each, in season’s bondage
But what’s really next?  Dive-bombing

leaves or cinereous primeval forests, glacial weeping?
Diabolical?  Still living?  Beyond both, but still believing?

Lisa Russ Spaar is the author of fourteen books, most recently Madrigalia: New & Selected Poems (Persea Books, 2021), and a novel, Paradise Close (Persea Books, 2022). Her honors include a Rona Jaffe Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Library of Virginia Prize for Poetry, and the Carol Weinstein Prize. She is a Professor of English at the University of Virginia.

