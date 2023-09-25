In NER 44.3, we become very intimate with a bee in a prison, with flies in a priory garden, with a snake that slides beneath the siding of a house. We encounter a field that was a meadow and a two-thousand-year-old marble sculpture that still creates the illusion of rippling cloth. Stories about shame, and of the failure of familial love and past selves, invite the reader into a “you and I” relationship with a stranger. And then there’s the transformation of an umbrella into an object of wonder and amusement. There is weeping, and rage, and a poem that is a walk. And sometimes there’s the surprise of laughter, a disruption of another kind. Research, structure, and craft come together here with the “unstructured sources of our beings.”

