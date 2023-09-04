Summer 2023 (Part 2)

Onlookers—Ann Beattie‘s provocative new collection of linked stories set in Charlottesville, Virginia—released earlier this summer from Scribner. As the city continues to reel from the deadly “Unite the Right” rally of 2017, Beattie‘s characters reckon with complicated legacies that reveal the evolving politics of remembrance in America. In a glowing review, Kirkus described the work as “sharply focused,” and Beattie as “a master of the short fiction form.” Beattie’s story “Octascope” appeared in the very first issue of New England Review.