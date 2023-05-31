May 2023 (Part 2)

Nicole Cuffy’s gripping debut novel Dances is out now from One World. This work follows a trailblazing Black ballerina who must reconcile the ever-rising stakes of her grueling career with difficult questions of love, loss, and her journey to self-liberation. In a starred review, Publishers Weekly called the work “brilliant” and praised Cuffy’s controlled and elegant prose. Cuffy’s short story “A Delivery” was first published in NER 42.3, and was discussed by the author in a “Behind the Byline” interview.